Rachael Ray Celebrates Husband’s Birthday With Sweet Message

Rachael Ray has a lot to celebrate. The famed chef is celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary to her husband, John Cusimano, as well as his 58th birthday, all within a month.

To commemorate his 58th journey around the sun, the former talk show host shared a touching post on Instagram. “When you know, you know. 💞⁠,” she captioned photos of the two of them and their dog, Bella Boo Blue, in a recent post. “Happy Birthday to John Cusimano. Love of my life and the most Wonderful daddy of Bella. ⁠We love you!⁠”

Ray and Cusimano wed in 2005, four years after they met at a mutual friend’s birthday party. Ray opened up about their first meeting in an episode of Tommy DiDario’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast.

“The first time I saw my husband, I thought he was gay and I tried to set him up on a date with a male friend of mine,” she said, shocking listeners. “And he said, ‘But I’m not gay.’ And then, I was like, ‘Check please,’ and I could not wait to get him in the sack.”

Last fall, she spoke about how she and Cusimano’s relationship is complementary of one another in an episode of her podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead. “You know, [John is] a lawyer and a musician,” she said. “I’m not a musician. I’m certainly no lawyer. I hate reading legal documents and official stuff, but we balance each other in a weird way. We allow each other to be open to different worlds.”

Ray has been in the news this year after sparking health concerns after she appeared to slur her speech in a September 2024 Instagram clip from Rachael Ray in Tuscany. She later revealed on her I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead podcast that she “had a couple of bad falls” in the weeks prior to taping the clip.