R&B Star Says Her Divorce Is Official: Keke Wyatt Speaks Out

Keke Wyatt is back on the dating market. The "Nothing In This World" singer sparked dating rumors when she was spotted out with Anthony Whitehead, a man who was not her husband. Her marriage to Zackariah Darring came into question during that time, but the R&B songstress remained mum. Their blended family was captured in the first season of her newest We tv reality series, Keke Wyatt's World. The six-episode series' first season ended in November 2023. It's unclear if a second season will air on the network.

In a recent statement to The Shade Room, Wyatt confirmed that she is divorced and added that a judge has signed off on the paperwork. She said, "I am divorced and soooo HAPPY to be FREE from that bondage and abuse!!!" The former pair welcomed two children, during the course of their marriage. Wyatt has been married twice previously aside from Darring and is a mother to a total of 11 children. They wed in 2018. Her youngest child has been hospital-ridden since birth. He lives with a genetic disorder known as Trisomy 13, a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome 13 which causes severe intellectual disability and physical defects.

He requires around-the-clock care.

Wyatt famously stabbed her first husband, Rahmat Morton, and was cleared legally of any wrongdoing. She later revealed the marriage was riddled with physical abuse. She later married Michael Jamar Ford. their marriage played out on the TV One reality series, R&B Divas. They divorced amid her eldest son's leukemia battle. She also accused him of cheating with his current girlfriend, singer Paris Bennett. She considers Ford's two daughters from his previous relationship as her own.

As to what type of abuse Wyatt says she endured from Darring, she hasn't clarified. Darring has remained mum.