Quentin Tarantino Marries Girlfriend Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino heard wedding bells this week when he tied the knot with his girlfriend, Israeli singer and model, Daniella Pick.

The famous director and Pick married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to PEOPLE, which also published a wedding photo of the two. Tarantino opted for a simple black suit, while Pick wore strapless white dress with a sweetheart neckline, a tire and a veil. In the photo, they stood in front of an enormous wall of white flowers.

Tarantino, 55, and Pick, 35, reportedly celebrated the nuptials with a larger gathering Wednesday night.

The two met while Tarantino was promoting his 2009 film Inglorious Basterds and had a brief fling. They reunited in 2016 and got engaged in June 2017 after dating for about a year.

“It’s true. We are very happy and excited,” Pick told Pnai Plus, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In September 2017, they hosted a star-studded engagement party in New York City, with guests like Pulp Fiction stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

It’s possible that Tarantino was waiting to wrap on his upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, before saying “I do” to Pick, the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick, as the Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margo Robbie flick wrapped just days before the wedding.

Tarantino has never been married. He has said in the past that work monopolizes his time.

“When I’m doing a movie, I’m not doing anything else,’ he previously told GQ. It’s all about the movie. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have a kid. Nothing can get in my way. The whole f—ing world can go to hell and burst into flames. I don’t care. This is my life.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will hit theaters on July 26, 2019. It will take place in Los Angeles in 1969, the year of the infamous Charles Manson family murders. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Rick Dalton, a former TV star, and his stunt double Cliff Booth, who is played by Brad Pitt. As they struggle to make it in Hollywood, Rick connects with his next door neighbor, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). Al Pacino, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry and Lena Dunham will reportedly also star.