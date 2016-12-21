Queen Elizabeth II Is ‘Fully Supportive’ of Prince Harry’s Romance With Meghan Markle

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

Queen Elizabeth II has given Meghan Markle her stamp of approval.

A Buckingham Palace insider said Her Majesty is “fully supportive” of her grandson Prince Harry‘s relationship with the Suits actress, 35, according to Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the Queen has not met Markle, “She’s delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship,” the source said.

Although Markle is an actress, she is not used to the attention she has been receiving since the start of her relationship with Harry. When she needs help navigating the challenging parts of dating Britain’s most eligible heir, she turns to Harry’s communication secretary, Jason Knauf, and private secretary, Ed Lane Fox, for advice.

“There have been times where Meghan’s been unsure [of protocol],” says a friend of Harry, “and having a direct line to Harry’s most trusted aides has been a godsend.”

Related:

Prince Harry Introduced New Girlfriend Meghan Markle to Prince William

Prince Harry Has Already Introduced Meghan Markle to Prince Charles, Engagement ‘Certainly a Possibility’

Meghan Markle Seen for the First Time Since Prince Harry Romance Rumors Surface