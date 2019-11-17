‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Gets a Kiss From Zooey Deschanel in Rare PDA Photo

After making their red carpet debut last week as an official couple, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and his new girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel are getting cozy as seen in the latest snapshot shared to his social media by the HGTV personality. In a sweet black-and-white photo posted to Scott’s Instagram on Sunday of the two, Deschanel plants a kiss on the 41-year-old Canadian designer, who revealed to fans and followers how the two celebrated a “perfect date night” while in Las Vegas.

“Simply a perfect date night. From the [Tim Burton] exhibit at [The Neon Museum] to [Jerry Seinfeld] at [Caesar’s Palace]. Such a wonderful time,” Scott captioned the snapshot of the two sporting sunglasses, which raked in more than 100,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans absolutely cheering on the adorable new couple of 2019.

“Could you two be any more adorable [heart eyes emoji] looking so happy my friend!” added one of the couple’s friends.

“Yes!! You guys are officially my favorite!!!” added a fan.

“Wow ! Are beautiful. Best wishes for you and zooey,” another wrote alongside a string of sunflower emojis.

“Happy sure does look good on y’all!” wrote another fan.

“[Oh my God] you couldn’t be any sweeter!!!” added another with a heart emoji.

Deschanel shared the same photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Cutie” alongside a happy face emoji surrounded by hearts.

Scott replied, “You’re my favorite person” with a heart eyes emoji.

Scott and Deschanel made their first public appearance as a couple during a taping of Dancing With the Stars in September, but have stayed relatively mum on their relationship. However, in an interview from Closer Weekly in the days following, Scott seemingly detailed what he looks for in a partner, and admitted he always prioritizes someone who’s expressive and has a “quirky” personality like his own.

“[She’d be] somebody who’s articulate, has a great sense of humor and a fun, optimistic outlook on life,” Scott said. “Can’t take themselves too seriously.”

Scott’s twin and Property Brothers co-star, Drew added at the time that there’s always an “approval process” when it comes to his big brother — by four minutes. “I have my ‘good for Jonathan’ checklist,” Drew said. “[Zooey and Jonathan are] both amazing people, and I think it’s great. It’s exciting. It means I get to have Jon out here to spend more time with us in L.A.”

Scott and Deschanel were first revealed to be dating this past September when paparazzi cameras captured the two holding hands while out on a date in Silver Lake, California. The Canadian reality TV star revealed to Us Weekly prior to the photos surfacing that he was “seeing someone,” but declined to reveal her identity.

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” Scott said. “I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Photo credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images