‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Shows Support for His ‘Girl’ Zooey Deschanel With New Photo

Jonathan Scott was supporting his “girl” Zooey Deschanel as her band, She and Him, took to the stage in Oakland, California for their Christmas Party performance. The Property Brothers star was feeling the Hawaiian spirit for the holidays as he rocked leis and a boldly patterned button-up in a selfie he shared to Instagram Thursday alongside a supportive caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Dec 12, 2019 at 10:30pm PST

“Supportin my girl,” he wrote alongside a heart-filled smiling emoji. “Thank you Oakland for supporting [She and Him]. LA…you’re next. #melekalikimaka.”

The HGTV star’s followers couldn’t get enough of Scott’s loving relationship with the Elf actress.

“I always feel super cheesy for fan Girling over people I’ve watched on TV for years. But I also love watching those people grow in their own human experiences and find love and happiness,” one wrote.

“You are in love! It looks [so] in your eyes!” another added. “Happy for you !!! enjoy it!!!”

Yet another even awarded the lovebirds an official couple name, writing, “I’m already so attached to Zoonathan.”

Scott and Deschanel first started dating in September, soon after she announced her divorce from husband Jacob Pechenik. Since then, the pair has been inseparable, even dropping those three little words publicly.

The couple first met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke when Scott’s brother and co-host, Drew Scott, was a guest alongside Deschanel and her sister, Emily. Less than a month after news broke that they were dating, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

Things with the couple may be moving quickly, but friends and family can see how real their feelings are for one another, a source told Life & Style.

“He’s already moved some of his belongings into Zooey’s place [in L.A.], and they’re talking about buying a love nest and renovating it together,” an insider told the outlet.

“She’s adamant that her feelings for Jonathan are genuine and says, ‘When you know, you know,’” they added. “When they met, there was immediate chemistry and they haven’t looked back since.”

Photo credit: Eric McCandless, Getty