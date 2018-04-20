Do ‘Property Brothers’ Personality Drew Scott and Linda Phan Want Kids?

While Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott ended his relationship with girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, co-star Drew Scott and Linda Phan are still going strong. In fact, they hope to have kids soon.

“We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon,” Drew told Us Weekly this week. “We’re looking forward to having kids.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In December, Drew and Phan celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement. They are planning to tie the knot in Europe next month.

Drew recently told Us Weekly he will “look into Linda’s eyes when she walks down the aisle, and knowing that’s the lady I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

“I’m going to be crying like a fool. But I knew from the moment I met her that she was the one for me,” Drew said of the upcoming wedding.

In an August interview with PEOPLE, Drew said they were looking at wedding spots in France, Spain or Greece. He also said Phan has a big family, with 14 bridesmaids. They plan on paying tribute to her Chinese roots and his Scottish roots.

“Linda has 14 bridesmaids, but I don’t have that many friends, so I guess I need to make some new ones,” Drew said at the time. “The guys will wear kilts and she’ll have something inspired from her Chinese roots. We want to have some tradition but also mix it up.”

Unfortunately, Jonathan will be single at the wedding. On April 6, Jonathan announced his break-up from Kuznetsov after two years of dating.

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go,” Jonathan wrote on Instagram.

In his interview with Us Weekly this week, Drew admitted that he did not think the couple were right for each other.

“Our family is really close and we’re all here to support each other,” Drew told Us Weekly on Thursday. “I mean, the main thing for him and Jacinta [Kuznetsov] were , they knew that they weren’t right together. They’re good people, but they’re not right together.”

Episodes of Property Brothers air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.