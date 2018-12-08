Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Reception Dress Reportedly Took 12,000 Hours to Create

Priyanka Chopra just set a new standard for bridal fashion.

Fans got a first look at Chopra’s stunning bridal outfit for her wedding reception to Nick Jonas and left everyone in shock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Quantico alum looked amazing in a silver-blush beaded lehenga designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Making the ensemble was not an easy task, as E! News reports.

Creative directors Falguni and Shane Peacock opened up about the hours of work that it took to create the gorgeous gown for Chopra, saying on Instagram that the lehenga took 12,000 man-hours of work and 80 craftsmen.

The piece also featured crystal hand-embroidered motifs from the wedding Jodhpur, including elephants, birds, flowers and butterflies.

Chopra decorated the ensemble with diamond earrings and a statement necklace by Khanna Jewelers. She also rocked her beautiful new wedding ring.

According to the outlet, the wedding reception was held at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. The couple celebrated the new chapter in their whirlwind romance with 1,000 of their closest friends, including several noteworthy names.

In addition to their celebrity family members, including Joe Jonas and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, the couple was joined by several Bollywood stars and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

“A heartfelt thank you to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri [Narendra Modi] ji for gracing us with your presence,” Chopra wrote alongside a photo of her sharing a laugh with Modi and Jonas. “Touched by your kind words and blessings. [nickjonas].”

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot last weekend in two ceremonies at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace: a Christian service and a traditional Indian ceremony.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Jonas wrote on Twitter at the time. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

For the first ceremony, Chopra wore a custom Ralph Lauren Gown and 75-foot veil. She was escorted by her mother, Made. Jonas also wore a classic double-breasted tuxedo by the brand that featured a piece of Chopra’s dress inside of the lapel.

For the second ceremony, Chopra was dressed in a red Indian Iehenga by Sabyasachi. The gown was reportedly hand-embroidered and featured hand-cut organza flowers, French knots and red crystals. The piece took 110 embroiderers and 3,720 hours to create.

She decorated the gown with jewelry featuring uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold.