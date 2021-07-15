Priyanka Chopra Called out by Fans for Allegedly Snubbing Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

✖

Priyanka Chopra got called out by fans after she allegedly snubbed Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. Fans already know that Chopra is good friends with Meghan Markle so onlookers couldn't help but noticed that the actress didn't once acknowledge the royal couple while attending the match. William and Middleton received a round of applause when entering their private box, Chopra didn't seem to tag along with everyone on that, instead, adjusting her scarf and not making eye contact when near them.

The 38-year-old may have taken it a step further when she was seen looking away from the royal pair as she crossed paths with them on the Center Court balcony, and some are wondering if she's holding a grudge against them for all of the alleged ways they've treated her friend according to Page Six. Markle hasn't been back to the U.K. since she and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties as senior-level royals; however, Harry has and each time onlookers keep a close eye on how he interacts with family members.

The first time he made a trip back was for his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral, where he was seen sharing a few smiles with his brother and sister-in-law. Although it was still reported that despite what it may look like to the public, they are still very much at odds with each other. It is being said that despite their differences and alleged hurt words that have been exchanged, they are attempting to do what they can to mend the family. His second trip was for the unveiling of his mother, Princess Diana's statue, and onlookers once again discussed the tension between the brothers.

One source recently revealed that they don't believe the brothers will be spending much "quality time" with each other over the holidays in the near future because there's still so much emotion involved. "It's perhaps unlikely that they're going to be spending what we would think of as quality time together at Christmas and New Years and birthdays," royal expert, Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly. "Just remember that the Queen hasn't met her latest granddaughter. It doesn't seem likely that she's going to anytime soon. She's barely seen Archie for quite a while. On a human family level, forgetting them being the royal family, there's already quite some quite some frostiness and distance there. So I suspect if things can go well, [then] maybe they'll have the occasional meeting, but I don't think it seems very high on anyone's agenda." Although they may not see each other in person as much, Harry and Markle did reveal in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that they do video chat with certain members from time to time.