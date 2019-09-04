Priyanka Chopra Mixes up Husband Nick Jonas’ Age in New Instagram Photo, and Fans Let Her Know

Priyanka Chopra seems to be rushing the aging process on her husband Nick Jonas in her most recent post, but fans keeping track, who know good and well how old Jonas is, made sure to correct his wife. The 37-year-old showed some love for Jonas as he celebrated the launch of his new tequila company Villa One, but she referred to her husband as 27 years old, even though he’s still 26.

The “Sucker” singer turns 27 on Sept. 16 but followers made sure she knew they knew.

“26 for 14 more days,” one fans wrote, while another echoed, “Well technically he’s 26 until the September 16th.”

As for Jonas, he didn’t seem to care, he just loved the fact that his woman showed some love in support, writing, “My beautiful forever date.”

The newlyweds can’t stop gushing over one another on social media and fans are simply loving it. Recently, Jonas snapped a few sexy, poolside photos of his wife and fans couldn’t help but to flood the comment section with love.

“Ladies get urself a husband who can take bombass pictures of u…” one fan wrote, while another said, “Lord have mercy on my please! I wasn’t ready for this hotness.” Click here to see photo.

Jonas recently took to social media to publicly remember the day he met his wife in a beautiful post.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” he wrote. “I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

The two tied the knot in December 2018, celebrating with two ceremonies. The pair were together for two months before announcing their engagement to the world.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra wrote in an Instagram post. “And so planning our wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”