Prince William and Kate Middleton Allegedly Confronted Radio Host Over Joke About Princess Charlotte

It seems Kate Middleton and Prince William were none too happy with a British radio show host who was critical of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on air. In September, the royal couple dropped Charlotte and her brother, Prince George, off for their first day of school. The two kids were greeted by one of the school’s teachers and both children shook her hand. This apparently didn’t sit well with radio host Greg James

“I saw the photo during the show and said, ‘Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?’” James recalled while talking to The Mirror.

A few weeks after his on-air remarks, James was and Radio 1’s Teen Heroes went to Kensington Palace to meet with the Royal Family. That’s when Middleton and William confronted James about what he said regarding their kids.

“We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing,” James recalled the couple saying to him.

“I went: ‘Oh God, no!’” he said.

“They’d heard me saying this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day,” he continued. “They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile. I’m sure it’s all absolutely fine.”

William and Middleton haven’t been in the news much lately, although they did make some headlines recently when an Instagram post appeared to be an olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In an the post earlier this month, they gave a shout out to Markle and Harry for their help with the charity, Shout.

The brothers have had a falling out over the last couple months, which seemed to start with Harry participating in a documentary of his African tour.

“William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he’ll open up to him about his current struggles. William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water.”

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment […] I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly,” Harry said about his brother in the film.