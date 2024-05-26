Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Actively Avoiding Prince Harry

When it comes to the royal couple, they are keeping their distance intentionally.

Don't expect a dramatic and emotional reunion between Prince Harry and Prince William anytime soon. According to InTouch Weekly, a Royal expert is saying William and Middleton are reportedly keeping their distance due to the sensitive nature of the period amid the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

Much has been made about William and Harry not reaching out in the wake of their father's cancer diagnosis. King Charles III has been coping and recovering from the treatments for the cancer, with Harry making at least two trips to the U.K.

"I jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could," Prince Harry told Good Morning America in February. " love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend time with him, I'm grateful for that."

Harry made his trip alone, but his brother still didn't spend time with him during the visits, while Meghan Markle remained in the United States with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Harry didn't meet with his father during his second trip, though scheduling conflicts were to blame.

As far as the public knows, Prince William and Prince Harry have not spoken since the latter stepped back from his Royal duties and released his memoir, Spare. The rift between the brothers has provided plenty of fodder within the headlines.

Harry and Markle released a statement on Middleton's diagnosis shortly after the news broke, releasing a statement confirming they found out alongside the rest of the world. "He and Meghan [Markle] were completely blindsided by the news," an insider said at the time, adding that William and Middleton felt Harry "couldn't be trusted with news this sensitive."