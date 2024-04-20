Kate Middleton Health Update Surfaces

Kate Middleton's recovery from her illness is reportedly "going well." Last month, the Princess of Wales shocked viewers around the world when she revealed she is battling cancer in an emotional video message.

Since then, Prince William and Prince George were spotted cheering on the Aston Villa soccer team when they attended their game last week, their first outing since Kate's cancer announcement. Also, on Thursday, William volunteered at a Surrey food distribution charity.

"Royal expert" Richard Fitzwilliams commented on the "well-timed" appearances, saying the royals are regaining normalcy. He told The Sun, "Royals realize that every single thing they do sends a message in one way or another.

"It wasn't just a question of appearing with George at an occasion that was enjoyable. "It was a question of sending a signal that it was business as usual – as far as that was reasonable to be expected.

"If Catherine had been there, it would have been fantastic, but no one is expecting that. People wouldn't expect that after her video message, which I think is the bravest ever on a health issue by a public figure in Britain."

William has retreated from his royal duties to spend more time with his three children and look after his wife, while King Charles has shown support to his daughter-in-law in the wake of his own cancer diagnosis. Queen Camilla is also said to check in regularly with the princess, according to the outlet.

While the Queen has urged Charles to slow down, she has still performed her royal duties and attended numerous events on her own. Fitzwilliams said William's appearance signaled that he and Kate would soon return to royal duties.

He said, "We know William is going back to royal duties shortly. The royal family obviously needs him. This was an important appearance, simply in the sense that it was what one would call normal.

"Obviously, with the royal family, very little is actually normal at the moment. He is clearly looking after the children as far as feasible. I mean, it's it's a burden William has. "It sent this message that things some things are going on, more or less as normal."

Fitzwilliams added: "On the other hand, we know they're not, and we know it's a very difficult time. He and Catherine are attached to some 50 or so patronages – for example, mental health or homelessness or the Earthshot prize.

"They know perfectly well there's this tremendous cachet when either of them are attached to a particular institution or cause. Polls have made absolutely clear where the public support lies and the fact that they are so highly regarded."