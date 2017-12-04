Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Reveal Their Wedding Date

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last week, royal wedding speculation has been in overdrive, and while several details have been revealed, the official date hasn’t been set just yet.

While the couple is set to wed in May 2018, it hasn’t been confirmed exactly when that will be, although reports are speculating that the couple will tie the knot on May 26.

The Sun reports that the date would break from royal tradition, as it falls on a weekend, and would also give Brits a three day weekend to celebrate as the day falls at the start of the Spring Bank Holiday weekend. In addition, May 26 marks Memorial Day Weekend in the United States.

Harry and Markle will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and the pair’s nuptials will also reportedly be televised, which is excellent news for those who love a good royal wedding. In 2011, when Prince William married Kate Middleton, around 23 million Americans and 27 million Brits tuned in, so it’s safe to assume Harry and Markle will equal or even surpass those numbers, as the bride-to-be hails from the United States.

The couple’s Kensington Palace spokesman shared that the pair is “extremely grateful following the warm public response” to their engagement.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” the spokesman said, according to People. “They are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives as a married couple.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson