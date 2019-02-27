Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Know the Gender of Their First Baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in April, and while they haven’t publicly revealed whether they’ll be having a boy or a girl, a source claims that the royal couple do know the sex of their upcoming arrival.

A source told Us Weekly that Markle told guests at her Feb. 20 baby shower in New York City that — potential spoiler alert — she’s having a boy, though a video of the pastel pink decorations at the event initially led royal fans to think otherwise.

Serena Williams and Markle’s best friend Genevieve Hillis hosted the event, which was held at the tennis legend’s Grand Penthouse at the Mark Hotel with around 20 of Markle’s closest friends, according to BAZAAR.com. During the shower, attendees took part in a flower-arranging lesson led by Lewis Miller and enjoyed food by Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Thanks to the Instagram account @when_harry_met_meghan, one of Vongerichten’s Instagram Stories was preserved for eternity, giving fans a peek at the sweet treats guests dined on during the shower.

Offerings included cake pops shaped like storks, cookies shaped like bunnies, bibs and storks, miniature slices of carrot cake, pastel macarons, cupcakes and a two-tiered white cake covered in edible pearls and gold accents and crowned with a topper depicting Markle and Harry happily looking down at their new bundle of joy.

There were also multicolored flower arrangements and everything was done in soft pastels, giving nothing away about whether the royal baby will be a boy or girl.

The guests’ floral creations were donated to Repeat Roses, which supplies previously-used floral arrangements to facilities including hospitals, hospices, nursing homes, cancer treatment centers and domestic abuse and homeless shelters.

Famous guests included Amal Clooney and Gayle King, as well as Markle’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. Several of the Duchess’ close friends including Jessica Mulroney and Misha Nonoo also attended the bash.

“It was exactly what she needed, and it was a reunion for all of us, too, who hadn’t seen each other since the wedding,” Markle’s friend and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin told PEOPLE of the shower.

“Snow was falling outside, and it was so cozy — we all sat on couches or on the floor and told stories and caught up,” he added. “It was like going to a family reunion.”

“It was all baby talk,” another guest shared. “She was getting tons of advice.”

