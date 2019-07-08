Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram Jumps in Growth After Baby Archie’s Christening, Closing in on Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Instagram account is racking up the followers after the christening of their son, Archie, over the weekend. Harry, 34, and Markle, 37, held about 8.8 million followers last week and hit 9 million after sharing photos of baby Archie’s christening at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The high number is closing in on Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 9.5 million followers at [Kensington Royal] after the two couples separated their royal households, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex focusing their social media account on their charity work.

Royal Family fans were swooning over the weekend over Harry and Markle’s photos from the event, with the entire family (except for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip) seated around the couple, who held Archie in his handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years.

In a different, black and white photo, the new parents stand close together in the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle holding Archie in between them. The 2-month-old looked peaceful as can be in the snapshot with his eyes shut sweetly.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” the caption for the photos on the Sussex Official account read. “Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

The occasion was special for Markle and comes hot off the heels of her own baptism two months before her marriage to Prince Harry. Markle’s ceremony was a private and secret event and something the pair hoped to replicate with Archie’s christening, according to PEOPLE. The two “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty.”

Although Harry and Markle were accompanied by William and Middleton as well as Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Doria Ragland and Princess Diana‘s sisters, noticeably absent from the intimate event were the queen and Philip. A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier last week that the two were not expected at the christening due to prior royal engagements. Their absence was not exactly a break in royal tradition, as the queen did not attend Prince Louis’ christening in 2018.