Prince Harry Jokes About Baby With Meghan Markle: ‘Is It Mine?’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in April, and Prince Harry showed off his sense of humor about his impending fatherhood during one of his and Markle’s stops in Morocco.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visiting Education For All, a boarding house supporting female education in rural communities in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco, when they were congratulated on their upcoming arrival.

“I wish to say congratulations for your pregnancy,” a woman in attendance told the couple in a video shared by the BBC, to which Harry turned towards Markle and joked, “Wait, you’re pregnant?”

“Surprise!” she replied before Harry cracked, “Is it mine?”

The royal couple is currently visiting Morocco on a three-day trip, arriving in the country on Saturday. The next day, they took a helicopter to the Atlas Mountains to visit a girls’ boarding house, where Markle received a henna tattoo to mark seven months of pregnancy.

“It’s for when we have a big party,” housemother Khadeja Oukattou told PEOPLE of the natural ink. “Now she is pregnant we do the henna to keep her happy with with the baby. For good luck.”

Oukattou added that the “girls are very excited” for the royal couple’s next step. “They wished them a good life and good health for them and the baby.”

For their last engagement in Morocco, Harry and Markle met King Mohammed VI at Dâr-al-Makhzen at his official residence in Rabat. After their official events ended, Harry and Markle enjoyed a night to themselves in the country, returning to London on Tuesday.

Before her trip to Morocco, Markle celebrated her upcoming arrival with a baby shower in New York City. The event was attended by several of the Duchess’ high-profile friends including Amal Clooney, Gayle King, her Suits co-star Abigail Spender and Serena Williams, who hosted the shower.

BAZAAR.com reports that the event was held in Williams’ Grand Penthouse at the Mark Hotel on Feb. 20, with around 20 of Markle’s closest friends present. During the shower, attendees took part in a flower-arranging lesson led by Lewis Miller and enjoyed food by Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The guests’ floral creations were donated to Repeat Roses, which supplies previously-used floral arrangements to facilities including hospitals, hospices, nursing homes, cancer treatment centers and domestic abuse and homeless shelters.

Before her baby arrives, Markle is also expected to have a shower in England, with sister-in-law Kate Middleton likely attending that bash.

