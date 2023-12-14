Pop Singer Reveals Divorce and Upcoming Second Marriage at Same Time

Former T-ara member Ahreum said she and her new partner will 'register our marriage and honor our promise' to marry once her divorce lawsuit is settled.

Former T-ara member Ahreum is calling it quits on her relationship, but it seems she has already found new love. On Sunday, the musician revealed that she is divorcing her husband, businessman Kim Young Gul, after four years of marriage, also revealing at the same time her plans to marry her new partner.

"I have found someone that I want to be with always. Someone so precious that I didn't want to reveal him. Someone who has brought such genuine love into my life like an aurora that we have decided to openly acknowledge it after careful consideration," Ahreum captioned a gallery of images of herself and her boyfriend. "This person has shown me the essence of happiness during times when life left me weary, and perhaps they endured even more than I did. Even in situations where they could face harm, they were the only one who willingly stood by my side when I faced adversity."

The singer went on to reveal that she is "still in the midst of a legal dispute" with her husband, whom she married in 2019 and with whom she shares two children. The pair seemed to have a troubled relationship, with Soompi reporting that last year, they appeared on TVING's Caught Between Marriage & Divorce, a series that follows couples who are contemplating and preparing for separation. In her Sunday post, Ahreum addressed her relationship with her estranged husband, sharing that "even before meeting my current partner, I had endured a great deal of pain."

"Although there is substantial evidence that I cannot divulge, I will refrain from doing so out of respect for the fact that he is the father of my children. Despite his use of derogatory words towards the end, I believe everything will be fine as long as I remain confident," she wrote, going on to explain, "I define 'cheating' as loving someone while also loving others. I raised my second child alone and lived with the sole purpose of caring for my children for a significant period. It's time for me to enjoy my life now."

Ahreum, who also announced the establishment of a non-profit organization called the 'Areum Foundation' dedicated to supporting children through philanthropic efforts, said that "once the lawsuit concludes," she and her new partner "will register our marriage and honor our promise to get married. While I haven't officially divorced, it was a separation that occurred several years ago, but legal formalities were never completed. I believe additional words are unnecessary."

Later addressing speculations from fans and various media outlets that her new love is associated with the scriptwriting of Believer 2, the former T-ara member told Edaily, per AllKPop, "my partner is unrelated to 'Believer 2.' So, I hope that speculative articles and reports can be restrained." She added, "He operates a cafe and has participated in various projects but I cannot provide more specific details at this moment. I ask for your understanding."