Actress and Husband 'Mutually Agreed to End Their Marriage' After Only 6 Months

South Korean actress Jung Joo Yeon and her husband have called it quits. Six months after tying the knot, the Princess Aurora star's agency, NEVER DIE Entertainment, confirmed in October that Jung Joo and her non-celebrity husband, whose name has not been made public, "mutually agreed" to go their separate ways.

"It's true that last month, Jung Joo Yeon and her husband mutually agreed to end their marriage," the agency said, per Soompi and Naver. At this time, details of their split and their marriage are unclear. The former couple tied the knot in March and had been living together as a married couple, according to reports. However, NEVER DIE Entertainment said the former couple had not yet officially registered their marriage, meaning they will not have to go through legal divorce proceedings. It is unclear when exactly they separated. Jung Joo has not publicly commented on the divorce.

News of the came as a shock to many, with NEVER DIE Entertainment's statement sparking a flurry of mixed social media activity. One person called the divorce "pathetic," asking, "How can you change your mind about MARRIAGE in 6 months." However, many others expressed their support, one person acknowledging, "the first year is always the hardest. I hope she is alright." Another person said they were "sad to hear that Jung Joo Yeon and her husband have decided to part ways," adding, "we wish them both the best in their separate paths." A third person wrote, "as long as you are not hurting anyone. Go for it."

Jung Joo is a well-known South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in Epik High's "Wannabe" music video in 2009. She is well-known for her role as Eun-Hye, an aspiring actress, in the 2015 film Twenty. Directed by Lee Byeong-Hun, the movie centers around a group of three friends – Chi-Ho (Kim Woo-Bin), Dong-Woo (Lee Joon-Ho) and Gyung-Jae (Kang Ha-Neul) – who have just turned 20 and they must decide what to do with their life.

She also notably starred as Park Ji-young in the TV series Princess Aurora in 2013. The South Korean series centers around Lo-la, who falls in love with Ma-ma but must contend with his spinster sisters if she wants to marry him. The series also starred Jeon So-min, Oh Chang-seok, Seo Ha-joon, Park Yeong-gyu, Son Chang-min, Oh Dae-gyu, Kim Bo-yeon, Park Hae-mi, Kim Hye-eun, Lim Hyuk, and Kim Young-ran. She also appeared in the 2015 drama City of the Sun, directed by Park Ki-Hyung and based on Jun Ikeido's novel Tetsu no Hone.