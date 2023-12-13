MC Lyte's Marriage and Divorce From John Wyche, Explained

When people think of MC Lyte, they think hip-hop icon. She burst onto the scene in 1988 and is lauded as the first female emcee to release a full-length studio album. Her career has been solidified since, with her transition to acting and hosting, but will occasionally belt out a few bars. But a lengthy divorce took a toll on her personally. After meeting on Match.com, Lyte wed entrepreneur John Wyche in 2017 in a private ceremony in Jamaica. But a year later, they privately split. It would take her until 2020 to officially file for divorce, and the divorce wouldn't be granted for another three years until 2023. She opened up about the painful split while appearing on The Real in 2022, saying, "I feel like there are phases whenever a relationship is ending, whether you're married or not. It's that first phase of, "Oh my God, I've got to make this work for us."

'Then it's like, 'Oh my God, I've got to make this work for everybody else involved." The court battle wasn't easy as she seemingly fought to keep what she walked into the marriage well-established with.

Thanks to a prenuptial agreement, Lyte walked away with full ownership of her music catalog. The Blast reports she also kept "jewelry, watches, and personal effects in her possession, custody, or control, and earnings and accumulations before the date of marriage, during the marriage, and post-separation, her Subaru, financial accounts in her name, all furniture, furnishings, and other personal property in her possession, custody, or control. She also gets to keep her term life insurance policy." Wyche was not awarded spousal support from Lyte.

In 2022, she took to Instagram to set the record straight about the divorce, while denying rumors of a nasty fight and encouraging everyone to sign a prenup to protect themselves. "My ex-husband, John Wyche, has never attempted to take any assets from me at any time before, during or after our marriage. Anything that is written or said that states or implies otherwise is untrue and unfair. I do not agree with or support anything that aims to secure clicks and views by crafting slanted messaging at the expense of the reputation of innocent parties," she wrote in part.

She added: "While I made public comments related to the delay in signing papers, I can state that any delay may have been connected to his desire to save the relationship; never to take any of my property," Lyte explained.