‘Pitch Perfect’ Stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Honeymoon in Europe

🍝🌹🇮🇹🍷🍝 A photo posted by Skylar Astin (@skylarastin) on Sep 17, 2016 at 2:18am PDT

After falling in love on the set of Pitch Perfect in 2011, Anna Camp and Skylar Astin finally tied the knot and jet-setted off for their honeymoon. But this couple didn't go for the traditional beach setting. Instead they are off hopping around Italy.

The couple have been sharing photos of their Italian adventures on Instagram and it looks like they are truly enjoying everything Italy has instore. From food photos of pasta, or dancing poses in courtyards of historical sites, they are truly living it up.

💋✌🏻️ A photo posted by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on Sep 16, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

Camp and Astin were married in early September. The actress shared photos of her big day on social media, including shots of herself in her beautiful Reem Acra gown, featuring a massive tulle skirt, and her Hayley Paige feathered mini-dress for the reception.

"Pretty much how my heart feels. Over flowing with love and beauty today," Camp wrote on Instagram "Love you so @skylarastin Thank you to everyone who made yesterday and exquisitely wonderful day for me and my new husband."

As for the rest of the honeymoon, will the two venture off to other countries? We'll just have to wait and see. Have fun!