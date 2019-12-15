Pink and Husband Carey Hart Dressed up as Tennis Icons Billie Jean King and John McEnroe for Holiday Party

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart may have outdone themselves this weekend with their latest holiday party costume. The two dressed as Billie Jean King and John McEnroe, respectively for their annual holiday dress-up party. The costumes had fans cheering as if they were right there at the U.S. Open.

Pink wore a sporty tennis outfit to her holiday party, complete with a canister of tennis balls and a vintage racket. She wore a short black wig and big 1970s-style glasses, matching King’s look to the letter.

Hart, meanwhile, dressed as tennis legend John McEnroe Jr., a contemporary of King’s now known just as well for his appearances in TV shows and movies. Fans of 30 Rock would not recognize Hart’s vintage version of McEnroe, however, which included a big curly wig held in place by an elastic sweat band.

“It’s our annual dress-up party, and of course I had to go as one of my personal heroes Billie Jean King,” Pink wrote on Instagram. “And of course, my husband is one of my other heroes, John McEnroe. I appreciate heart and determination in every facet of ones life. Serena is my modern day, of course. Booking tennis lessons as we speak.”

Hart posted a similar photo, as well as another showing himself and their friend Allen Pinoli, who was dressed as McEnroe’s coach, Dick Gould. He held a racket in one hand, but a tumbler glass in the other, showing that the party was a good time. Pinoli, meanwhile, held a hard seltzer.

Pink’s reverence for King and McEnroe comes on the heels of some big changes in her own life, including a new haircut and a new career path. Last month, she told Entertainment Tonight that she will be stepping away from music for a while after the release of her latest record, Hurts 2B Human.

“We did tow and a half years of [music], and Willow’s back in school now,” she said. “Jameson’s going to start pre-school soon. It’s kind of the year of the family. And Carey has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”

In another interview with Billboard, she admitted that her lifestyle as a full time musician has taken a toll on her children recently.

“There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying and saying to myself, ‘There’s a reason why women don’t do this, there’s a reason why moms don’t do this,’ because it’s (expletive) impossible at times,” she said. “The last couple of months, Willow was over it. She wants to be home and do BMX and swim team and gymnastics and all the (expletive) that an 8-year-old wants to do. So she was asking to go home, and that’s when I knew: From here on out, it changes.”

Hurts 2B Human is available now.