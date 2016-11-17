Peta Murgatroyd Shines in New Bump Update

Oiling this buttercup up 👶🏻 33 weeks. pic.twitter.com/uZoembCDwi — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) November 17, 2016

Peta Murgatroyd is positively shining in her new bump-revealing selfie. The shimmer may be thanks to the oil however. As the days of Murgatroyd’s baby bump grow to a close, she’s getting in as many pictures of the little one in the womb as humanly possible.

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared an after-shower selfie of her growing bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oiling this buttercup up 33 weeks,” she captioned the sexy snap.

The dancer is expecting her first child with fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and we are practically counting down the days until the baby finally arrives.