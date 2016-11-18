Peta Murgatroyd Dishes on Her First Impression of Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting a baby together and planning their wedding, but their love story almost never happened thanks to Chmerkovskiy’s first impression.

“I didn’t like him,” Murgatroyd recalled of the first time she met her husband-to-be.

“He knows that. He came in and I feel like at that stage he was, like, that pompous, arrogant Maks,” the Dancing With the Stars pro told Us Weekly. “I knew it was underneath, like I got to know the inside Maks. But at first I was like, ‘Who is this guy? Who does he think he is?”

Fortunately the expectant father makes a good second impression. The pair is now delighted to be welcoming their new baby any day now.