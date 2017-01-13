Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Share Sweet Updates About Life as Parents

(Photo: Twitter / @dumonttelev)

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child together, son Shai, on Jan. 4, and the proud parents are soaking up every moment they can with their new bundle of joy.

Both Dancing With the Stars pros have shared social media updates since their son’s arrival, although neither has shared a photo of baby Shai, as the engaged pair explained that they want to enjoy Shai’s first weeks privately.

“We can’t wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we’re just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of Shai’s gorgeous nursery. “Thank you for your patience and all of your love!”

The same day, Chmerkovskiy posted a serene black-and-white shot of himself cradling his son, writing that he feels like “the happiest person that’s ever lived.”

“I’m also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth,” he added. “I don’t let too many people come see my son and I don’t want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we’ll never get back.”

“So be sensitive please,” he implored of his fans. “Or not. Either way, hope everyone’s year is off to an incredible start. Ours sure started with a bang P.S. Farts, poops and throw-ups are the best!”

