‘Pawn Stars’ Star Corey Harrison Finalizes Divorce

Pawn Stars‘ Corey Harrison has already finalized his divorce, according to a new report by The Blast.

Harrison and his wife, Karina, only made their joint petition for divorce a few short weeks ago. However, a judge in Las Vegas has reportedly expedited the process, granting their petition and closing the case officially. All in all, the marriage lasted just one year.

“Karina and I love each other very much,” Harrison told reporters from The Blast. “With our competing work schedules, we just weren’t able to make the marriage work but remain good friends and want only the best for each other.”

The former couple is expecting their first child next month. Their speedy divorce settlement reportedly included a custody agreement and child support, which they agreed on before even filing for divorce.

Harrison was married once before, to his high school sweetheart Charlene. According Celeb Info, the two married in 2009, later divorcing in 2015. It is not clear exactly when he married Karina, though based on his social media posts it seems to have been sometime after his massive weight loss, dropping from around 365 pounds to a low of 210.

Harrison is generally reserved on social media, though previous Instagram and Twitter posts reveal his romance with Karina. She herself is a frequent user of social media, where she promotes plenty of events in and around Las Vegas.

Of course, the Pawn Stars crew and the entire Harrison family is still reeling from the recent loss of Richard “Old Man” Harrison. The family patriarch passed away back in June after a long battled with Parkinson’s disease. He was 77 at the time. His son, Rick, wrote that the “Old Man” was surrounded by family at the moment of passing.

“Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more. The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side,” he wrote on Instagram.

“‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” Rick Harrison said in a different statement. “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate enough to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad.”



Pawn Stars finished its 15th season on History earlier this year. A season 16 has yet to be announced.