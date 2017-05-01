Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Pack on the PDA on the Red Carpet at 2017 MOCA Gala

A post shared by PEOPLETALK.RU (@peopletalkru) on Apr 30, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka are madly in love!

The couple was photographed kissing on the red carpet at the 2017 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. The 36-year-old socialite and reality star wore a semi-sheer, black and dark blue knit cut-out dress, while the Leftovers actor, 31, wore a black tux.

“Beautiful evening with my love at @MOCAlosAngeles celebrating the #Iconic #Creative #Genius [Jeff Koons].” Hilton wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos.

The pair sparked romance rumors in February and later confirmed their relationship in March, when Hilton said Zylka is “the one.”

“I’ve never been surer of anything in my life,” she said. “He’s so incredible in every way. We’ve actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it’s really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life.”

“I’m so in love. He’s the man of my life,” she added. “We’re best friends.”

