Congratulations are in order for Han Ye Seul. The South Korean actress is a married woman after she tied the knot with her boyfriend, the couple opting to skip a traditional wedding ceremony to instead register their marriage on May 7.

Han shared the exciting news in her latest "Han Ye Seul Is" vlog on May 7, telling her fans, per Soompi, "I've been waiting to share this incredibly happy news with all of you... My boyfriend and I have finally registered our marriage." Han said that "right now, as I'm filming this, we are preparing to officially register our marriage," adding that "by the time this video is released, we'll already be married. So, we are now a legally wedded couple. I'm now a married woman!"

"To be honest, even while dating, I never thought of us as boyfriend and girlfriend, but rather as lifelong companions. Whether we got married or not wasn't important to me because I've always regarded him as my only soulmate, my best friend in life, and my other half, so I never felt the necessity [to get married]," she continued, explaining that "the reason we decided to get married is to publicly announce the certainty of our relationship to everyone."

According to Han, she and her husband originally planned to register their marriage on May 5, "but since it's Sunday and a national holiday, I don't know if that'd be possible. Nonetheless, I am now officially a married woman!" She concluded the video by sharing, "We will show you how happily we're living. I'll also make sure to feature my husband, who is very shy, in front of the camera in the future!"

The actress went on to open up about the happy news on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself and her husband as she announced, "Ahhhh we registered our marriage today!!" Han said she "wanted to become a May bride because I love spring," and while she and her husband couldn't register their marriage on May 5 like they originally planned, she wrote that "Luckily, 7 is also a number that I like, so everything fell perfectly into place and I couldn't be happier." She added in English, they opted to forego a traditional wedding ceremony or party, writing, "but who cares? We love each other, can't wait to start another day as husband and wife, and we both are not the ceremonial type!" However, she hinted, "maybe in the future, if we happen to change our minds." Han added, "but I can tell you, it was HELLA FUN being married with no hustle and bustle!"

After debuting as a model in 2001, Han went on to enter acting in the sitcom Nonstop 4. She has starred on dramas such as Couple or Trouble, Tazza, and Birth of a Beauty, as well as in films including Miss Gold Digger and Penny Pinchers.