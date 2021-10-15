Sharon Osbourne Lashes out at ‘Weak’ Leadership at ‘The Talk’ After Claiming Her Career Is ‘Destroyed’

Sharon Osbourne has a few more words to say about her firing from The Talk. In a recent interview on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show, the former daytime host called out the women producers behind the series, saying that they’re “weak, weak women.”

Osbourne was fired in March 2021 after a heated debate over her support of friend Piers Morgan, who was at the time facing backlash over his comments regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the broadcast discussion, Osbourne’s co-hosts attempted to explain to her how Morgan’s statements could be perceived as racist. CBS conducted an internal investigation into Osbourne’s workplace behavior and conduct, ultimately coming to the conclusion to let her go.

“‘I think that the showrunners were doing what Amy [Reisenbach, the head of CBS Daytime] had told them to do. Weak, weak women, that didn’t have a backbone to turn around and say, ‘This is suicidal. We can’t do this.’ And to let it go after the break, so it was 20 minutes on national TV of bashing me. 20 minutes … They just — it blindsided me,” Osbourne said of the incident.

It’s not the first time Osbourne has made the accusation against CBS, though the network insists there’s no evidence to suggest CBS executives were behind the tense conversation.

Osbourne continued: “They were friends of mine, especially Kristin Matthews [showrunner]. And I told them that they’ve destroyed me. I told them I will never be able to get over this. It’s like, once you have that seed put on you, that you are a racist, it never goes away. I told them they destroyed me. And at the time, I did have on my socials, people complaining that I shouldn’t have supported Piers and that made me look like a racist, but I don’t think that anybody complained to the FCC.”

“I don’t think that I was out of order by dealing with it the way that I did because I was talking to a friend of 11 years,” Osbourne concluded. “I was talking to a woman that I’ve travelled with, that I’ve worked with, that I sat beside for 11, well, it’s actually, she was there for 10 seasons. So for 10 seasons, I had sat next to this woman. She was a family friend. And then boom, she puts me on the hot seat talking about racism, and she knows my history. She knows me. She knows I’m not a racist.”