Oscars 2019: Taylor Swift Cozied up With Joe Alwyn at Oscars After-Party, Shows off Stunning Gold Dress

Taylor Swift has been quietly supporting boyfriend Joe Alwyn throughout awards season this year, with the pop star attending the Golden Globes and afterparties for the BAFTA Awards. On Sunday, she joined Alwyn at the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars, with the loved-up pair engaging in a little PDA at the annual bash.

A video from the event finds Alwyn placing his hand on Swift’s back, with the singer responding by putting her arm around her beau. The duo is rarely affectionate in public, so fans were pleased to see a quick clip of the sweet move.

According to Vanity Fair, the couple was later heard “contemplating late-night karaoke with Alwyn’s co-star Nicholas Hoult.”

Swift also posed for a few photos at the party, including one shot with Alfonso Cuarón’s daughter Tess Bu Cuarón and photographer Damon Baker that made it onto Baker’s Instagram Story.

While Swift didn’t walk the red carpet ahead of the bash, she did share a photo of herself from the night on Instagram to give fans a full look at her party-ready dress, which was a gold fringed Ralph & Russo number that she wore with strappy sandals, a ponytail and her signature red lipstick.

The snap finds the 29-year-old sitting on a spiral staircase above a piano and was captioned with a simple pink heart emoji.

The pastel-filtered shot also fits in with the singer’s newly colorful Instagram aesthetic, which has fans convinced that Swift has an album on the way.

Alwyn has been working the awards show circuit thanks to his work in The Favourite, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Swift and Alwyn’s relationship first made headlines in May 2017, but the two have been careful to be extremely private about their relationship, rarely speaking about each other in public. That privacy was evident ahead of the Oscars, when Alwyn was interviewed by Ryan Seacrest and was careful to avoid deliberately talking about his girlfriend when Seacrest asked him how he had spent his recent birthday.

Along with the Vanity Fair party, Swift also attended an Oscars pre-party with Alwyn on Friday, though the only photos of the two from that event were taken by a fellow guest.

