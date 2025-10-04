Oscar/Grammy Winner Reveals Engagement to Actress

An Oscar and Grammy winner is officially engaged.

Musician Finneas O’Connell, who just goes by FINNEAS, popped the question to longtime partner Claudia Sulewski.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The YouTuber and actress, 29, took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos from before, during, and after the engagement alongside the caption, “forever and ever 9.22.” She and O’Connell, 28, have been dating since 2018. O’Connell even wrote a ballad named after her after the night they met. Plenty of their famous friends were as happy as ever in the comments, including Dove Cameron, who wrote, “oh my heart,” and Ashley Tisdale, who said, “Congrats beautiful!!!!”

Hailee Steinfeld, who is just over four months into her own marriage with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, happily commented, “YAYYYYYAYAY!!!!! Congratulations you 2!!!!” along with three heart-eyed emojis. Gracie Abrams had an excited all-caps reactions, saying, “CONGRATULATIONS YOU GUYSSSSSSSSSSS.” Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline simply wrote, “MOM AND DAD!!!!!” Other commenters include Brie Larson, Renee Rapp, Amanda Kloots, Hailey Bieber, and Camila Cabello.

O’Connell talked about the engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. He told the SNL alum he was “very relieved” that the proposal happened. “I feel like it really taught me that I’m not cut out to rob banks or steal cars or something because I was keeping, like, a joyous, happy secret for several weeks, and it ate me alive,” he admitted. “And I was like, lying in bed at night like, thinking about where the ring was and her not finding wherever it was. And this is a nice thing that I’m keeping.”

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, O’Connell is remaining busy with his music amid wedding planning. He and Ashe released their first album together as the duo The Favors, called The Dream, and have been doing special concerts in LA, New York, and on Saturday, in Austin, to celebrate the album. It released on Sept. 19, so he definitely had a good month.

He is also likely continuing to make music with sister Billie Eilish, with whom he frequently collaborates. The two have taken home multiple Grammy Awards and won the Oscar for Best Original Song twice: in 2022 for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name and in 2024 for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.