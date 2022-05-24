One Direction Singer Single Again After Breakup

✖

One Direction's Liam Payne is a single man once more. The Sun reported that Payne has split from his fiancée Maya Henry. Their split comes shortly after it was reported that the singer was seen getting close with a mystery girl.

A source told The Sun, "Liam and Maya broke up more than a month ago – sadly it's over for them." The news was also confirmed by one of Payne's reps. The confirmation comes on the heels of rumors that Payne was seen with a mystery girl, with an Instagram account dedicated to the One Direction alum posting photos of the two together. While fans initially believed that Henry was the woman in the photos, she later confirmed that this was not the case.

OMG…Liam cheating on his fiancé and her finding out because she was tagged on Instagram.. pic.twitter.com/yGDqiUof18 — nic (@hrryvstyles) May 23, 2022

"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," Henry reportedly wrote. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now." Even though she referred to Payne as her fiancé, a rep for the "Strip That Down" singer denied that they were together when the photos were taken. A source close to Payne told the Daily Mail, "Maya's comments referring to Liam as her fiancé are untrue and very misleading."

According to PEOPLE, Payne was first linked to the 21-year-old model in 2018. But, they did not confirm that they were in an official relationship until September 2019. The 28-year-old singer reportedly asked Henry to marry him in August 2020. The pair may have shared the news of their engagement in 2020, but it was reported in June 2021 that they parted ways. Payne spoke about their breakup while on The Diary of a CEO podcast, that he was not "very good at relationships."

The couple reportedly reunited about two months later. In March of this year, Payne told PEOPLE that despite some of the issues they've faced, they were still together. "She's still my fiancée. We're still here together, and we're very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we've been," he said. "I think we went through a lot in COVID. I feel like we've come out the other side of it a bit stronger."