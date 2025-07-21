Olympic Athlete Couple Welcomes Their First Baby Together

From skates and medals to diapers and bottles – Olympic figure skaters Chris and Alexa Knierim are officially parents!

The couple, who won bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics, welcomed their first child together on Thursday, July 10.

Alexa, 34, shared the exciting news on Instagram earlier this month, sharing that their son Braxton Jeffery Knierim was born at 4:09 a.m. weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz. Sharing several adorable photos of her newborn, as well as a photo of the proud new parents, the new mom told her followers, “never felt a love like this.” Sharing the same images on his own account, Chris, 37, added, “It’s a boy!! Our hearts are so full. Welcome to the world, Braxton!”

The former American pair skaters, who married in 2016, first announced they were expecting in March when Alexa shared a gallery of beachside photos featuring herself and her husband. In the images, Alexa cradled a visible baby bump. She revealed in the caption that they were expecting a baby boy via in vitro fertilization (IVF), writing, “Our baby boy is 23 weeks along! We are eagerly anticipating the joyful moments that await us.”

In the weeks that followed, the couple shared a few insights into their journey to parenthood, including a video showing them gathering baby items. Just last month, the couple celebrated their upcoming arrival with family and friends at a baby shower.

“My mom and sister went above and beyond hosting our baby shower yesterday. The decor, company, food, and venue were all absolutely perfect, making it a magical welcome for our little boy,” Alexa wrote. “We’re so grateful for all the love and support from those who attended and those who sent their love from far away. Just 6 more weeks!”

In a post on Tuesday, July 1, Alexa said she and her husband were “ready for you.” In a separate post, Chris simply wrote, “ready,” as he shared a photo of himself and Alexa.

Chris and Alexa first became skating partners in 2012 and eventually sparked romance, with Chris dropping to one knee and popping the question in 2014. They married in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2016, and went on to become the first married pair to compete at the Olympics since Jenni Meno and Todd Sand went to Nagano in 1998, per PEOPLE. In 2018, they won a bronze medal in the figure skating team event in PyeongChang. They retired from skating as partners in 2020, but have gone on to win national titles.