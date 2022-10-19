Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Ex-Nanny Gives More Alleged Toxic Details

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny is doubling down on her story and adding even more inflammatory details. The former nanny has given another interview with The Daily Mail following Sudeikis' and Wilde's joined denial of her previous story. According to a report by TMZ, the nanny has been identified as a woman named Erika Genaro.

Genaro told reporters that she still stands by her story even after Sudeikis and Wilde issued a joint statement saying she was lying. She revealed some new details, including the claim that Wilde continued to string Sudeikis along after they split in November of 2020. According to Genaro, Wilde confused Sudeikis by continuing to send him affectionate texts and even sleeping in bed with him from time to time. During this time, Genaro says she received a text from Sudeikis saying of Wilde: "She's a mess. A deeply hurting mess."

According to Genaro, Wilde continued to send mixed messages to Sudeikis right up until he left for London in December of 2020. Five days after that, Wilde and Styles went public with their romance. Genaro said she went to London with Sudeikis, and claims that he showed her text messages and voicemails that he was still receiving from Wilde at the time.

"When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry in the news [in January 2021], I was shocked as just a month before, when we were in LA, she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him," the ex-nanny recalled. "Text messages and voicemails. He let me hear the voicemails and the text messages. Then Jason said, she was just here [at the house] and she was naked in the pool and then she slept with me naked in the bed."

She continued: "She was sending him voice messages saying he was her everything. It was a lot of mixed messages. It was how can this be that she was just in this relationship and now she's holding hands with a different person in front of everyone a month later. That was pretty shocking."

Genaro also claimed that Wilde got rid of her dog, Gordon in order to spend more time with Styles, since Sudeikis does not care for pets and did not want to keep him after their split. She said that Sudeikis compared Wilde's new romance to a drug addiction, and that he also complained that their therapist was enabling her fixation. She said: "What Jason said was that [the therapist] was feeding her crack, and Harry is her crack, that this is like an addiction she has."

"[The therapist] said to me, 'Olivia is like an addict right now, so we have to treat her like an addict to get her back to the family. It's like having a drug addict come back to reality,'" she recalls. During this time, she said Sudeikis questioned Wilde's connection to reality altogether. She remembers him saying: "She's embarrassed. And not living in the real world. And we are a part of that real world."

Genaro provided The Daily Mail with some alleged text message screenshots between her and Sudeikis during this time. However, it's worth noting that such screenshots can be falsified, and Sudeikis and Wilde maintain that this account is false. So far, the former couple has not responded to this follow-up interview, but their previous statement was re-printed alongside it.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."