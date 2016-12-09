Olivia Wilde Gets Candid About Breastfeeding and Her New Daughter, Daisy

Tiny office mate. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Nov 21, 2016 at 11:09am PST

Olivia Wilde is opening up about raising her 8-week-old daughter, Daisy Josephine.

In an interview with PEOPLE. The new mom says “it’s been a little party” since Daisy arrived to meet her 2-year-old brother Otis, and her dad Jason Sudeikis.

She says she remembers his reaction the moment she told him she was expecting, “He said, ‘Now we can play board games!’ And it’s true: When there [are] four of you, you can play,”

Wilde is also excited about the family’s Christmas plans. “[The] Nutcracker was a big part of my childhood, so remaking that with toys is really fun.” She says although Daisy may not know what’s going on, she’s sure she will love it.

Wilde also took to Instagram recently and got candid about a mother’s decision to nurse. “It should be a choice for everyone. I don’t like the idea of breastfeeding being forced on anyone or anyone feeling guilty,” the post reads. “[Breastfeeding] is not easy — it’s messy. Like 90 percent of the time you are soaked in milk. It is a difficult thing. But it is, personally for me, a great experience.”

Now that she is raising a daughter, Wilde admits she is getting “way girlier,” that she thought.