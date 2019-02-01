Odds Say Travis Scott Will Propose to Kylie Jenner During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The odds are in Kylie Jenner‘s favor when it comes to maybe walking away from Super Bowl LIII with a ring on her finger.

According to the algorithm-driven sports betting service, Monster Roster, the chances of Jenner walking down the aisle sooner-rather-than-later are strong with +180 saying yes he will propose, and -220 that say no.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The question is, how trusted are those odds? Well, the site has provided pretty accurate telling bets in the past when it comes to pop culture. The algorithm works by constantly consuming the hottest celebrity info and factors that are all relevant.

If you follow both Scott and Jenner, then this may come as no surprise to you, but the two have been calling each other husband and wife for quite some time now.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently posted a photo and captioned it with, “extraño a mi esposo,” which means, “I miss my husband.”

View this post on Instagram extraño a mi esposo A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 22, 2019 at 4:13pm PST

They both know they want to tie the knot, it’s just a matter of when and how at this point. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Travis admitted that he’ll put a ring on it at some point but just needs to work out a few kinks first.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The Super Bowl halftime show wouldn’t be a bad idea? That’s pretty “fire.”

Travis is also going up against Kanye’s proposal to Kim, which was pretty extravagant to say the least! West, rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco, and not only popped the question to now wife, Kim Kardashian, but surprised her with her family and friends who were able to witness the entire thing — plus the fans who watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

If you remember, Kylie also made her big pregnancy announcement on Super Bowl Sunday in 2018 after hiding out for nine months when she released her video titled, “To Our Daughter.” This family obviously loves to celebrate surprises around sports.

Another hint to look at is a photo that Jenner shared of them with a ring emoji above their head. After Scott’s album Sickomode returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart, his song Sicko Mode featuring Drake and Skrillex also reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I don’t know how I’m writing this right now … it’s so many emotions. Just super-thankful to all the fans and supporters,” Scott said in a statement. “Me and Drake been working to make something so crazy for the kids. It’s dope that one of our illest collaborations just went No. 1. I just want to thank him and the whole OVO fam for everything. And love to Skrillex!”

Jenner then shared a photo of the two on her Instagram story with a wedding ring emoji above it to congratulate Scott.

If you plan on wagering with or against friends or family this Sunday on whether he’ll propose to his girlfriend or not, your best bet is to go with yes!