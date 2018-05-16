Nikki Bella Responds to John Cena’s Declaration: ‘I’m Speechless’

John Cena’s declaration of undying love for Nikki Bella on the Today show Monday appears not to have worked the way he wanted.

The WWE star looked shocked and unimpressed when Extra asked her about Cena’s emotional segment with Hoda and Kathie Lee, during which he said he wanted to get back with Bella and be the father of her children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wow,” Bella said, when asked about the interview. “I’m speechless. That’s crazy.”

Despite the underwhelmed reaction to Cena pouring his heart out, she may have left a door open for reconciliation.

“I have hope … I’m at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me,” she said.

She added that the TV cameras from their reality show Total Bellas put major pressure on her and she needed a break.

“I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it’s together or separate and I just don’t want us to go down the road in life and have regrets of like ‘I did this for you’ or ‘you did this for me,’ so I think it’s okay in relationships to take that moment,” she said.

The couple, who had disagreed on important topics such as marriage and children over their six-year relationship, announced in April that they had called off their May wedding and split.

But Monday, The Blockers star appeared to beg for his girlfriend back.

During an appearance on the NBC News’ Today, the wrestler admitted that while he had been “selfish” in the past, Bella’s entry into his life changed all of that.

“If you look at me five years ago — stubborn, selfish, self-focused — life had always been about me,” he said. “And then slowly over time, this woman waltzes in and just steals my heart. And whether I want to realize it or now, she becomes my number one.”

“I’m willing to go back on all these things that I say, and a lot of them I would hang on to just of stubbornness,” Cena continued. “It took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be like, ‘Why?’ This person is my number one and it’s something that’s very valuable to her, and of course, we can do this and I think it would be wonderful.”

“All of that switched because I love her,” he added.

Cena concluded, “For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children.”

Cena made it clear he was more than willing to rekindle things with Bella after their split.

“I just want to make her happy,” he said. “Right now, she’s happy. We want to talk about taking one for the team and really sucking it up, she needed a little time to find whatever it is she’s looking for, and the risk of my own emotional well-being, especially so close to that moment of ‘I do,’ she needs to be happy.”

He added that the pair still talks, but he wants Bella to be able to “chase what she’s looking for.”

“It’s all messed up,” he said. “It’s a relationship. It’s all messed up.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @Nikki Bella