Nikki Bella Not Sure She Trusts John Cena, Source Says



John Cena and Nikki Bella seem to be back together after the couple called off their wedding in a heartbreaking split this April. But the two aren’t quite ready to confirm things publicly, a source told PEOPLE Thursday.

“Nikki doesn’t know if she trusts John still. Is he really saying he wants to be a dad just for her or does he truly want to have children?” the source told the publication. “The more attention this is getting, the more pressure Nikki feels.”

While she figures things out, the Total Bellas star is trying to work things out in her inner circle.

“Nikki is trying to figure out what’s best for her right now. She’s trying to focus on herself by spending time with close friends and family and staying committed to work,” the source said. “She’s not the type to just jump back into it.”

The couple may not have publicly commented on their reunion, but have been spotted out together numerous times since their breakup, and have made a number of references to their reconciliation on social media.

Recently, Bella’s twin sister Brie Bella told reporters at WWE‘s Emmy FYC event that the pair is trying to “make it work” after their initial split, reported PEOPLE at the time.

“They talk. You know, it’s like any breakup. You try to work it out,” Brie said. “It’s not like they hate each other or they don’t love each other. They love each other really hard. They love each other a lot and they want to make it work.”

The cause of their split, which has played out on Total Bellas, appears to be the couple’s differing opinions on having children. While Nikki is deeply committed to becoming a mom, Cena has stated previously that he was staunchly uninterested in being a dad.

That attitude appears to have changed, however, since the split between Cena and Bella.

“I would love to be a dad. I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don’t want children,” Cena told TMZ recently, adding that as he ages, he has been realizing there is more to life than his work.

“I dedicated my life to my work, and now I’m realizing that there is life, and life exists, and it’s beautiful, and I think part of that is being a parent,” Cena continued.

We hope these two can work things out!

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo Credit: TODAY