Nikki Bella and 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Confirm Wedding Date Plan

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev finally have solid wedding plans. The two, who met on Dancing With the Stars, have been dating since January 2019 and got engaged later that year. However, the two have postponed their wedding and are finally prepared to exchange vows in 2022. The two are parents to son Matteo, 1.

"We've set a wedding date," Bella, 38, told Us Weekly at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Saturday. The Total Bellas star did not give the exact date, only noting it would be this fall.

Bella told Us Weekly that she and Chigvintesev, 39, "just started" looking for a wedding venue. Once they "lock-in" on their chosen date, it will be time for Bella's twin sister Brie to get busy as her Maid of Honor. "I'm going to have to put her to work," Bella said. "Which means I'm going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and have my s— together," Brie joked.

There might be cameras at the highly-anticipated wedding, Bella said. "It might be on E!. So, the world may see it," she explained. The Bella Twins have close ties to E! Network, as the channel was home to Total Divas and Total Bellas.

One piece of the wedding planning puzzle is already set. Bella and Chigvintsev plan to have their first dance set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love." Bella said there was "so much pressure" for the first dance. "I literally was telling Artem the other day, I go, 'You need to start to choreograph it now because I want all summer to learn it so when we go in and do it, I know it like that, on the back of my hand. Easy.' But I need to start now."

Bella also told Entertainment Tonight she thinks they will get married before Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who announced their engagement over the weekend. Bella's twin sister Brie joked that "Bennifer" would get married before Bella and Chigvintsev.

The upcoming wedding is not the only big news for the DWTS family. On Friday, Disney and ABC surprisingly announced that Dancing With the Stars would move to Disney+, making it the first U.S. reality show to debut live on a streaming platform. Bella, who competed with Chigvintsev during the fall 2017 season, told ET she was "shocked" by the news too.

"I was immediately like 'Artem, you're going to Disney+,'" she said. "I also feel bad just for the viewers who can't afford streaming services. I think dancing was such an outlet for people to enjoy it with the family. I hope it's the best. I also think it's cool they're doing history by being the first live [show] on streaming. So, it can actually open a lot of doors."