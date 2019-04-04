Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Spend Romantic Day in Washington D.C.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are taking their love to the nation’s capitol.

Since making their relationship official on the season finale of Total Bellas, the former Dancing With the Stars duo has been taking their romance on the road, making stops all around their hometown of Los Angeles as well as New York City and, most recently, Washington D.C.

The two may be keeping things casual between them for now, but they certainly look like they’re enjoying one another’s company, sharing a ton of adorable snaps on Instagram throughout the trip.

Holding Hands

Enjoying a glass of white wine together while enjoying the spring weather, Bella and Chigvintsev intertwined their hands for this sweet photo, which showcased the pro dancer’s intricate tattoos and Bella’s manicured hands.

It’s clear Chigvintsev knows how wonderful Bella is, captioning the photo simply with a unicorn emoji.

Sipping Wine

While the couple was happy to make time for romance, the reason behind Nikki’s D.C. trip was all business, as she and sister Brie Bella promoted their Belle Radici line of wine at a local expo.

Posing for a series of sultry photos that appear to have been taken by Chigvintsev, Nikki showed off her chic sunglasses and lace blazer, captioning the slideshow, “Look. Smell. Swish. Sip.”

Twinning

Chigvintsev also looks to be the photographer behind the Bella twins’ sassy boomerang en route to D.C., showing off their stylish outfits — a yellow flowing pant with bright blue kimono for Brie and a camel coat with black tights for Nikki.

It was on the sisters’ show, The Bellas Podcast, that Nikki opened up for the first time about her relationship with her former partner.

“Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say ‘I love you,’” Nikki said before revealing that her beau is a “great kisser.”

Taken by Surprise

In a video Chigvintsev shared to his Instagram Story, it’s clear the two are having a great time while keeping it casual, with Nikki springing a candid on the dancer, taking him by surprise and earning a quick smile.

“Yes, we are dating,” Nikki continued on her podcast with sister Brie. “Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s market.”

Seeing Quadruple

In a less spontaneous camera moment, Nikki appeared to take control of her beau’s Instagram Story, using a filter to turn their sassy selfie into a modern art imitation.

Coming out of her longterm relationship turned engagement with now-ex John Cena, Nikki has been clear she wants to keep things casual in her dating life, but in last month’s Total Bellas finale, she admitted she was very much drawn to her former DWTS partner.

“I just feel like this free spirit. Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don’t know, I have this new level of excitement,” she told the camera of Chigvintsev. “I’m ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about.”

Caught in Action

Both Nikki and Chigvintsev appear to be beaming in all the photos they’ve shared to social media, including when the reality personality captured her beau indulging his passion for photography on the train.

But Nikki was clear on her podcast that the two are not exclusive for the time being.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about us … but I’m still dating [other people],” she told Brie. “We’re having fun. He’s showing me L.A.”

Taking it All in

Having dates in public must be a relief for the couple, whom Nikki said on her podcast had been dating since around the holidays in private until they were spotted engaging in some serious PDA around town, with Nikki even leaving his house in the morning.

“The one week he comes back from tour we go out three days in a row and stay the night at his house twice, I get caught,” she joked.

Taking in the Sights

And while the two enjoy the cherry blossom trees in bloom on their romantic trip, it’s unclear what their future as a couple will be.

“They’ve been spending time together for a long time, but it’s nothing serious right now,” a source told PEOPLE of the couple shortly before they announced their dating. “They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can.”

