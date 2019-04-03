Nikki Bella: Artem Chigvintsev Captures Bedroom Snap of Former ‘DWTS’ Partner

Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have confirmed their relationship, the pair is making more frequent appearances on each other’s social media accounts, with the two recently documenting a trip they took together to New York City.

On Tuesday, Bella shared a photo of herself lying on a bed wearing a black top, yellow pants and black boots, a bright pink pillow shaped like lips placed hear her head.

She captioned the snap with a lollipop emoji and the hashtag #nyc and tagged Chigvintsev, indicating that he had taken the shot.

Chigvintsev also shared his own photo of himself holding a camera, writing, “New York is the only real city-city.”

Bella and Chigvintsev confirmed their relationship last month after they had been rumored to be dating, with Bella sharing the news on her and twin sister Brie Bella’s podcast, The Bellas.

“Yes, we are dating,” Nikki said. “Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s market.”

Despite that, the 35-year-old explained that she and the professional dancer aren’t serious.

“We’re having fun,” she said. “He’s showing me L.A.”

“Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say ‘I love you,’” she added, though she did reveal that Chigvintsev is a “great kisser.”

The pair first met when they were paired together during Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, while Nikki was still engaged to ex John Cena. After Nikki and Cena split, the former partners sparked romance rumors when they were seen spending time together in California in December, with Nikki photographed leaving Chigvintsev’s home in March.

“The one week he comes back from tour we go out three days in a row and stay the night at his house twice, I get caught,” Nikki said on the podcast.

The two also appeared on the most recent season of Nikki and Brie’s reality show, Total Bellas, getting flirty over lunch and igniting even more speculation. After the show’s season finale, which found the duo riding off into the sunset together on Chigvintsev’s motorcycle, Nikki used Instagram to share a photo of herself kissing the dancer on the cheek.

“Well after that season finale,” she wrote. “First thing I’ll be talk about this Wednesday… Oh and all those paparazzi photos.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thenikkibella