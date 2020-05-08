Nicole Kidman Recalls the Moment She Fell in Love With Keith Urban

✖

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban began dating in 2005 after meeting at an event in Los Angeles, and according to Kidman, she knew he was the one soon after. The Oscar winner recalled the moment in a new interview with WSJ magazine, sharing that she fell in love with the country crooner when he surprised her with a trip to Woodstock, New York for her birthday.

Urban took his future wife on a motorcycle ride and prepared a picnic, and Kidman told WSJ that she "was a goner." "I mean, c'mon," she said. Kidman had previously shared the romantic moment with PEOPLE, sharing that the gesture was for her 38th birthday. "It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York," she recalled. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.' It was pretty intense. I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'"

View this post on Instagram Home studio gig... again ❤️ @KeithUrban A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Mar 23, 2020 at 1:54pm PDT

Kidman also told WSJ that she believes she and Urban's differing personalities balance each other. "He’s pretty much the flipside of neurotic," she said, adding that her nickname for husband is her "mellow muso." Muso is an Australian slang term for musician. The superstar couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9, and Kidman explained that she and Urban have "a system worked out to keep the family together" amid their incredibly busy careers. "When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier," she said. "He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it." The Big Little Lies star added that she will "pass on films" to ensure her family stays together. "We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us," she said.

The family is currently quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic and Urban has been keeping fans entertained with a number of live shows and televised performances, several of which have featured his wife making a quick cameo. "[We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's our little bit to try and help out."