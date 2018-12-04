Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Wedding Video Reveals First Look at Actress’s Absurdly Long Veil

Nick Jonas posted clips from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing the massive veil his bride wore to the altar.

Chopra’s veil trailed so far behind her that photographers used aerial photography — presumably with a drone — to capture it. The video shows Chopra walking down a long outdoor “aisle” with friends and family gathered on both sides. However, they stand far apart to allow her long lace veil to follow her.

Chopra has a total of five people carrying the trail for her in the clip. She and Jonas both look emotional and teary-eyed in close up shots, while overhead footage shows the expanse of her outfit.

View this post on Instagram This was truly magical. @priyankachopra Link in bio @people A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 4, 2018 at 7:08am PST

The complete video was published by PEOPLE, as the couple took the cover of the magazine’s latest issue. Chopra and Jonas have become one of the most beloved celebrity couples in recent memory, and their wedding has been one of the most awaited events of the year.

The wedding did not disappoint. Jonas and Chopra said their vows on Saturday in Jodhpur, India, in a three-day-long celebration that brought their families, cultures and lives together for good.

The couple held a traditional Christian wedding that most fans in the U.S. would recognize, where Jonas’ father, a preacher, served as the officiant. They also held a traditional Hindu wedding that would look more familiar to Chopra’s legions of fans for her years as a Bollywood star.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Jonas wrote on Twitter of the unique ceremony. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

The whole thing was held at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The venue has incredible amenities spread across its 26-acre property. Thanks to the lavish three-day arrangement, Jonas, Chopra and their guests had plenty of time to enjoy it all.

Jonas’ brothers, Frankie, Joe and Kevin stood beside him as groomsmen, as did Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Jonas’ Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker. Jonas and Chopra began dating just this year. Since both are generally private, the timeline of their romance is still somewhat unclear, but it is clear at least that they got a happy ending.