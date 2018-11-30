Nick Jonas Asked Priyanka Chopra out on Twitter

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may run in the same social circles, but the first time he asked her out wasn’t in person. The musician slid into her DMs and got her phone number.

In a tell-all interview with Vogue about their relationship, the pair told the magazine that on Sept. 8, 2016, Jonas, 26, sent a direct message via Twitter to Chopra, 36.

“I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” he wrote. To Vogue, he said, “She responded day of with a message that said, ‘My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me.’”

At that point in the interview, Chopra reportedly cheered and chimed in, “Boy got the number!”

They continued to text back and forth, before meeting at the Oscars a few months later. He noticed Chopra walking by, “And I put my drink down, get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

He then convinced her to grab a drink, despite the fact she had a car waiting and a flight to India to catch.

After the 2017 Met gala, which they attended together, Chopra invited Jonas to her apartment — where her mother was home watching Law & Order in her nightgown.

“We hung out for a couple of hours,” Chopra said. “He patted my back before he left.”

“There was no kiss. There was nothing,” Jonas confirmed.

“There was a back pat,” Chopra said, emphasizing the last two words incredulously.

“She’s still upset about that,” Jonas said, before defending himself. “Your mom was in the house! I thought it was a respectful first night.”

“It was too respectful if you ask me,” she said.

The back pat may have sealed their fate for the next year, where they didn’t see each other once. The next time they met was the 2018 Met gala, where they ran into each other on the red carpet. After that, they began hanging out more together.

“She walks into [Chateau Marmont], and I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about this next chapter of my life,” Jonas said. The next night, they went to a Dodgers game. The morning after that, which Chopra clarified was date number three, Jonas called his mother and informed her that he was going to marry Chopra.

The proposal came in Crete during what Chopra assumed was a birthday trip.

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” Jonas said. “No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.”

Chopra said she was speechless.

“I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections,” Jonas said at the time.

Flash forward a few months through a traditional roka ceremony, a bridal shower, a bachelorette and bachelor party, and the two are preparing to marry in India this weekend during a three-day extravaganza.

“People will need vacations after this wedding,” Chopra said. The celebration will combine “two very different cultures and religious backgrounds,” according to Jonas, “and the beauty of it was, there was so much love and acceptance for our side.”

“Nick’s mother thinks she was Indian in a past life,” Chopra added. “She rocks a sari.”

Stay tuned on PopCulture.com to read more about Chopra and Jonas’ wedding extravaganza this weekend.