Nick Cannon and Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Bell Are Expecting a Baby Boy

💛 “Children are a gift from God…” Psalm 127:3 A photo posted by Brittany Bell (@missbbell) on Nov 7, 2016 at 1:29pm PST

Nick Cannon and ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell are expecting their first child together!

According to Us Weekly, Bell is about seven months along in her pregnancy, and according to Us, a source said the couple is expecting a boy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two have been on-and-off since Cannon separated from his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“I’ve got a baby on the way … absolutely … God said be fruitful and multiply,” Cannon said during an interview with The Breakfast Club back in November. The America’s Got Talent Host says he’s thrilled to be welcoming his third child into the world, “It’s outstanding,” he said. “Honestly, they say even in unexpected situations, you still embrace the beauty of bringing a life into this world, because that is what life is all about.”

Bell has also shared her pregnancy journey on Instagram. She wrote in her latest post, “A sweet moment of #celebration with a few of the many incredible women in my life,” she said. “Miss USA/Miss Universe not only puts you in a rare sisterhood no money can buy but your child ends up with some of the most naturally beautiful, sweetest, and strongest women from the country/world to call Aunties!!”