Ciara’s prayer works! Her friend and fellow singer, former Fifth Harmony member Normani, is an engaged woman. The “Motivation” singer will walk down the aisle to newly traded Pittsburgh Steelers’ DK Metcalf, who she’s been dating for three years.

“I proposed to my fiancée and [former teammate Russell Wilson] was the one who connected us,” he said during the Thursday, March 13, press conference when asked if Wilson had given him advice about relocating to Pittsburgh. Wilson is married to singer Ciara. The pair share three children. He’s also stepfather to Ciara’s son Future, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So he was just telling me congratulations, giving us congratulations on that,” Metcalf added. He revealed Normani was supportive of his trade and present during the press conference. “She’s right there. Hold that rock up baby,” he said.

The proposal was a special moment, with Metcalf sharing that their families were present for the big moment. “My family and her family was in Houston,” he told reporters. “It was my sister’s Spring Break and just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring.”

Metcalf also revealed he knew instantly when first seeing Normani that she’d be the woman in his life, noting he wanted to propose sooner. “I tried to [propose] last year,” he explained “But she’s a singer so her work kind of conflicted with the schedule.”

Metcalf was traded from the Seahawks to the Steelers days before the proposal, agreeing to a five-year $150 million contract extension.

Normani has been open about her appreciation for their relationship. “I am very happy. Definitely an answered prayer,” she said in a June 2024 interview with Rolling Stone. “I’ve experienced a lot with relationships. I’m a real lover girl. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and finding space where that’s reciprocated feels good. I like to see myself happy. I really do.”