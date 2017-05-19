‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist Normani Kordei Injured Days Before Finale

The Dancing With the Stars season finale takes place on Monday, and finalist Normani Kordei has suffered an injury just days before she’s set to compete in the ballroom one last time.

TMZ reports that the Fifth Harmony singer was rehearsing with partner Val Chmerkovskiy when she rolled her ankle.

“Normani’s in pain but fighting through it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of the injury.

Video shows Kordei attempting to jump into a split when she rolled her right ankle, a common yet still painful injury.

Kordei took over NYLON’s Instagram story and was seen wearing an ankle wrap.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC. Kordei will compete against Rashad Jennings and David Ross to win the highly coveted mirror ball trophy.

