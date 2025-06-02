NFL Star and Actress-Singer Just Got Married

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld recently exchanged vows in a California ceremony over the weekend surrounded by family and friends. Page Six shared photos of the newlyweds sharing a kiss at the altar during the ceremony.

Earlier this spring, Bills tackle Dion Dawkins accidentally let the date of the couple’s nuptials slip during an interview on Good Morning Football, saying at the time, “Josh Allen is one of those guys, and you know, he sealed that deal. And soon to come, May 31, it’s happening.”

When asked about the wedding again on The Rich Eisen Show later, he changed his tune. “We’re all here in Buffalo working out [at Organized Team Activities],” Dawkins shared. “So I’ll give those guys a FaceTime call and see how everything is going but I have no idea… I’m in the fog.”

Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. The couple was spotted grabbing a sushi dinner in New York City. They went Instagram-official in July 2024 after one year of dating.

The NFL star then asked the “Starving” singer to marry him with what he described as a “magical” waterfront proposal last fall. “We woke up and [we] were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you,” Allen recalled, while answering questions for a “mini fiancé Q&A” featured in Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter at the time.

“I said I couldn’t wait any longer. I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you.’ I said your full name and I asked you very nicely,” he told viewers of how he asked for her hand in marriage. “You were extremely surprised, you said ‘yes,’ and that was all that mattered to me.”

The quarterback was named the 2024 NFL MVP after he led the Bills to a fifth straight AFC East title and says his new wife is a huge reason for his success. “She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support,” he told the Associated Press in December 2024. “When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”