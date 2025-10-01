‘NCIS: Origins’ Star Weds in Croatia

An NCIS: Origins star is officially off the market.

PEOPLE reports that Adam Huber and beauty influencer Rachel Rigler have tied the knot in Croatia.

Huber, 38, and Rigler got married at Brown Beach House in Trogir, Croatia on Tuesday, Sept. 23. They got engaged in April 2024 after connecting on Instagram. The duo tells the outlet that Croatia is a special place for Rigler, who lived there as a child when her dad was working overseas for the State Department.

“Since they moved away, her family has never been back,” Huber said. “We also love vacationing in Italy, and Croatia is right next door – with better food and wine, in our humble opinion.”

Their wedding was small, with just 30 of their closest family and friends, and they were treated to sightseeing, local cuisine, and more. “Since our family was having to travel so far, we wanted to give them a proper European vacation,” Rigler explained. “A boat day touring the Dalmatian islands, showing our family our favorite pizza spot in Split, a beautiful rehearsal dinner to celebrate our two families coming together, and a hungover day on the beach.”

“Our next chapter will have a lot of growth in all aspects of our lives,” Huber shared. “But right now, we’re soaking in the remainder of this chapter as newlyweds.” Rigler added, “We have always been a great team, and now we get to be a team for life. We are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and are super excited to watch and help each other accomplish our greatest goals as individuals and as partners.”

After connecting on Instagram, Huber flew out to Savannah, Georgia, where Rigler was living at the time, and “had the most romantic, movie-like weekend,” she recalled. Huber then proposed outside the Colosseum in Rome in April 2024, but a group of Dynasty fans nearly ruined the surprise when they spotted him and asked for a picture. Luckily, the outcome was still the one Huber was hoping for, and now, they’re looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together.

Huber is best known for his role as Liam Ridley in The CW’s Dynasty reboot from 2018 to 2022. He most recently recurred during the first season of NCIS: Origins as Luke Fletcher. Other credits include First Love, Better Days, Breaking & Exiting, Book Club, Generations, UnREAL: The Faith Diaries, and Awkward., among others.