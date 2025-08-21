Katrina Law Shares ‘NCIS’ Photos Amidst Divorce News

Katrina Law is keeping busy amid her divorce thanks to NCIS.

The actress recently filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luckily, Law has been able to keep her mind focused with NCIS kicking off production last month. She’s been sharing pictures to Instagram from the set of the long-running CBS procedural, including one with fellow co-stars Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, and Wilmer Valderrama alongside the caption, “NCIS SEASON 23!!!!! Let’s gooooooooo!!!!”

Law has portrayed NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight since Season 18 and was brought on full-time beginning with Season 19. While fans were worried she would leave after Season 21 due to Knight’s new job, that was not the case, and she was back with NCIS in D.C. within the first few episodes of Season 22. Despite Valderrama teasing a major death for the Season 22 finale, everyone on the main cast was safe, but the series ended up killing off Parker’s father, so that storyline will surely continue come Season 23.

NCIS was renewed for Season 23 earlier this year, with NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney also getting renewed for new seasons. All three shows will be airing on the same night, taking over Tuesdays. This marks the first time that a full night on CBS has been dedicated to the NCIS franchise. It all starts on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, but it seems like the cast will be keeping fans occupied until then thanks to social media.

Meanwhile, Law is not the only one on the cast posting photos from the set. Brian Dietzen also shared a photo to his Instagram when production started, and it was the perfect one to post. He showed off Jimmy Palmer’s glasses and was more than excited to start wearing them again. The show may be going into its 23rd season, but it’s still exciting knowing that these characters are coming back very soon.

Exact details surrounding the season premiere of NCIS have not been released, but with the episode airing in less than two months, it shouldn’t be long. The wait will be worth it, and in the meantime, fans can watch the first 22 seasons on Paramount+. Season 23 of NCIS premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.